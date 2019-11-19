CCU’s Anett Nemeth named Sun Belt player of the year, 2 others win honors

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Coastal Carolina outside hitter Anett Nemeth was named the 2019 Sun Belt Volleyball Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, and a First Team All-Sun Belt selection, announced Tuesday as the conference released the winners of its annual postseason awards.

Joining Nemeth on the All-Sun Belt first team is and junior outside hitter Kyla Manning and freshman Brigitta Petrenko, who also earned up the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year,



Nemeth becomes the Chanticleers’ seventh player of the year, including the third Sun Belt Player of the Year, and the first since 2018 (Leah Hardeman). The Pecel, Hungary native won the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week four times in 2019, as she reached the 30-kill mark three times throughout the season. On Nov. 2, 2018, the sophomore broke the Chant’ school record with 33 kills in the four-set match at Troy. During the regular season, she has reached the 20-kill plus mark 13 times in the 25 matches she participated in.

Nemeth ranks first in the conference averaging 4.86 kills per set, 5.66 points per set, and second with a .363 hitting percentage in all matches. Nationally, CCU’s opposite hitter ranks first in hitting percentage at her position, eighth overall in kills per set, and seventh overall in points per set.



Petrenko becomes the Chanticleers’ second freshman of the year and first since 2014 (Leah Hardeman). The Eger, Hungary native is coming off an impressive first season quarterbacking the Chants to the 2019 Sun Belt East Division Championship.

CCU’s setter grabbed seven weekly honors throughout the regular season, including the four 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Week awards. Petrenko’s serving ranks first in the conference with 65 service aces, 12 more than any other player in the Sun Belt. The .60 aces per set also put her first in the conference, fourth in the NCAA, and first among all freshman.

Only four setters in the Sun Belt Conference average double-digit assists per set and Petrenko ranks second with 10.69 in 2019. Nationally, the freshman ranks 39th overall in assists per set and fourth among all freshman



Manning earns her second consecutive First Team All-Sun Belt award as the Coastal Carolina captain improved her stats from a season ago. The Atlanta, Ga., native totaled 305 kills (3.42/set), 162 digs, and 25 blocks in the 2019 regular season. In the season finale against South Alabama on Nov. 17, 2019, the junior helped CCU win their first Sun Belt East crown since 2018 with her clutch play. Manning led Coastal on the day as she set a career-high 23 kills. It was the 18th time during the season, CCU’s outside hitter has reached 10 plus kills.



Coastal begins its quest for a fourth Sun Belt championship on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6:00 p.m. as they head to San Marcos, Texas, for the 2019 Volleyball Sun Belt Championship. With their 23-5 overall record and 13-3 conference record, the Chanticleers have earned a double-bye and the No.2 seed. CCU will await the winner of No.7 UT Arlington/No.6 Appalachian State v. No. 3 South Alabama. Click here for the full 2019 Sun Belt Volleyball Championship bracket.



Saturday’s semifinal match is scheduled is for 6:00 p.m. ET. All matches in the 2019 Sun Belt Championship will be streamed on ESPN+. The championship match will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics