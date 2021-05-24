CCU’s Brown, Chavers, Riopelle named to All-Sun Belt postseason second team

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina baseball had three student-athletes garner All-Sun Belt postseason honors the league announced on Monday, as Parker Chavers, Eric Brown, and BT Riopelle were all named to the All-Sun Belt second team.

A member of the 2021 Golden Spikes Award Preseason watch list, Chavers picked up his third all-conference honor after earning All-Sun Belt first team honors in 2019 and second team accolades in 2018.

A 2021 preseason All-Sun Belt pick, Chavers wrapped up the regular season hitting a team-high .321 on the season, which ranked ninth overall in the Sun Belt. He recorded a team-high 60 hits and 13 stolen bases which both ranked sixth overall in the league at the conclusion of the regular season. He also was tied for the team with a .407 on-base percentage and was second on the team with 12 doubles and a .487 slugging percentage.

Entering the conference tournament this week, the redshirt junior has hit five home runs, two triples, scored 30 runs, and driven in 33 RBIs, while walking 21 times and striking out just 29 times over 187 at-bats. He also has four outfield assists on the season from center field and at the plate led the team with 17 multi-hit games. Chavers has also totaled nine multi-RBI games on the year to date, which included a game-winning, walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chants an 8-7 win over then-No. 16 Duke (Feb. 21) on Opening Weekend. He also drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in wins over College of Charleston (March 23), UTA (April 10), and Liberty (April 24).

Brown, who was recently named the Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week, led the team and was tied for the conference lead in walks with 32 at the conclusion of the regular season. He also led the Sun Belt in fielding assists over the regular season while starting and playing in all but one game for the Chanticleers this season

The sophomore finished the regular season hitting .293 on the year with a team-high nine home runs, 12 doubles, and 37 RBIs. He also closed out the regular season with a team-high .500 slugging percentage on the season, a .407 on-base percentage, which was tied for the team lead, and was second on the team with nine stolen bases.

He started the season with a career-long streak of reaching base safely in 22 games and also recorded a career-long 14-game hitting streak on the year. He enters the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Tournament this week having recorded 13 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games. He is one of only two Chants to have a team-high four base hits in a single game (vs. Wake Forest on May 18 and against Texas State on May 20) and drove in a team-high six RBIs in the win over the Demon Deacons.

Riopelle, who was named a 2021 Buster Posey Award watch list member, finished the regular-season slate hitting .273 with eight runs,10 doubles, 26 RBIs, and 25 runs scored at the plate. He posted a .466 slugging percentage and a .360 on-base percentage and stole eight bases over the regular season.

The junior lefty hit two home runs in the series opener versus FIU (March 12) and blasted his first career grand slam in the road win at UNCW (April 14). He also recorded 12 multi-hit games and six multi-RBI games this season. He also drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in wins over UConn (March 8), West Virginia (March 21), and at South Alabama (May 14), which was a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning.

Behind the plate, Riopelle has three pickoffs from his catcher’s position and has thrown out 17 would-be base stealers which rank among the league leaders in the Sun Belt Conference.

Coastal Carolina will open tournament play with the first game of the week at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25, facing Little Rock. The Chanticleers will then play South Alabama at noon ET on Wednesday, May 26. The team with the best overall record in pool play will advance to the four-team bracket play, beginning Saturday, May 29.

2021 Sun Belt Baseball’s All-Conference Honors

Player of the Year

Mason McWhorter, Georgia Southern

Pitcher of the Year

Hayden Arnold, Little Rock

Freshman of the Year

Garrett Gainous, Troy



Newcomer of the Year

Drake Osborn, Louisiana

Ron Maestri Coach of the Year

Mark Calvi, South Alabama

All-Sun Belt First Team

Connor Cooke, Louisiana (So., P – Sulphur, La.)

Hayden Arnold, Little Rock (Sr., P – Rison, Ark.)

Carlos Tavera, UTA (Jr., P – Fort Worth, Texas)

Nick Jones, Georgia Southern (Sr., RP – Johns Creek, Ga.)

Drake Osborn, Louisiana (Sr., C – Sandia, Texas)

Robbie Young, App State (Sr., 1B – Louisville, Ky.)

Luke Drumheller, App State (Jr., 2B – Charlotte, N.C.)

Drew Frederic, Troy (Sr., SS – Niceville, Fla.)

Ben Klutts, Arkansas State (Jr., 3B – Poteau, Okla.)

Mason McWhorter, Georgia Southern (Gr., OF – Cumming, Ga.)

Logan Cerny, Troy (So., OF – Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Ethan Wilson, South Alabama (Jr., OF – Andalusia, Ala.)

Cameron Jones, Georgia State (Fr., UT – Kathleen, Ga.)

Ben Fitzgerald, Louisiana (Jr., DH – Mason City, Iowa)

All-Sun Belt Second Team

JoJo Booker, South Alabama (Sr., P – Brewton, Ala.)

Tyler Tuthill, App State (Jr, P – Clayton, N.C.)

Jeremy Lee, South Alabama (Fr., P – Valley Grand, Ala.)

Aaron Barkley, Little Rock (Gr., RP – El Cajon, Calif.)

BT Riopelle, Coastal Carolina (Jr., C – Marietta, Ga.)

Dylan Paul, UTA (RS Sr., 1B – Allen, Texas)

Travis Washburn, ULM (So., 2B – Conroe, Texas)

Eric Brown, Coastal Carolina (So., SS – Bossier City, La.)

Grant Schulz, ULM (Jr., 3B – Mereaux, La.)

Tyler Duncan, Arkansas State (Sr., OF – Sooke, British Columbia, Canada)

Parker Chavers, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., OF – Montgomery, Ala.)

Josh Smith, Georgia State (So., OF – College Park, Ga.)

Andrew Miller, UTA (Sr., UT – Frisco, Texas)

Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern (Jr., DH – Buford, Ga.)

