CCU’s Chandler Kryst named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

New Orleans, La. – Coastal Carolina football redshirt-senior cornerback Chandler Kryst was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced today.

The award is the first conference weekly honor for Kryst and the second for a Chants’ player this season.

Kryst matched his career interceptions total over his first four years in just one night with two picks in the road win at Kansas on Saturday. Kryst, who joined a small company of Chants to record two interceptions in the same game, ended two of the Jayhawks’ offensive series in a tight contest. Kryst in the CCU defense held Kansas, who was averaging 241 passing yards per game entering the game, to just 107 passing yards and an average of only 5.6 passing yards per reception.

His first interception came in the second quarter with the Chants’ trailing 7-0. The senior picked off a pass on the Chants’ own 4-yard line as Kansas looked to double its lead. His second interception of the game came in Kansas’ first possession of the second half with the Chants down 7-6. He returned it 25 yards to help set up what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown for CCU on the next offensive series. Following his second pick of the KU quarterback, the Jayhawks attempted just four passes over the final 26:25 of the game.

The win over the Jayhawks is Coastal’s first-ever win over a Power 5 school (1-7) and a Big 12 opponent (1-0).

Courtesy: CCU Athletic Department