CCU’s Chavers named preseason All-American by D1Baseball.com

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball outfielder Parker Chavers earned a spot on the 2020 D1Baseball Preseason All-America third team, it was announced today.

It is the junior’s second preseason All-American honor having been named to the Perfect Game College Preseason All-America second team earlier this month.

A 2019 All-Sun Belt first team selection and a member of the 2019 Sun Belt All-Tournament team last year, Chavers was also named to the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second team following a stellar sophomore season.

Chavers hit .316 with 15 home runs, four triples, nine doubles, 54 RBIs, and 54 runs scored last season despite missing six games due to an injury. He also posted a team-high .612 slugging percentage, an on-base percentage of .435, and swiped 10 stolen bases on the year. He ranked second in the Sun Belt in triples (4), third in slugging percentage (.612), fourth in home runs (15), fifth in walks (39), sixth in total bases (128), seventh in RBIs (54), and 10th in runs scored (54) as he helped guide the Chants to their second-straight Sun Belt Tournament Championship title and NCAA Regional appearance.

The Alabama native totaled 16 multi-hit games and was second on the team with 18 multi-RBI games, which included a career-high five-hit game twice and a career-high five RBIs versus Michigan State (Feb. 22).

In conference play, he batted .323 with five home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 18 RBIs, 23 runs scored, and recorded a .634 slugging percentage over 25 games.

Chavers was also named a 2018 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and a second-team Freshman All-American by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics