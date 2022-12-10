CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis picked up his 900th career win in CCU’s 102-39 victory over Regent University on Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. With the win, Ellis becomes only the third active coach with 900 career wins, joining Jim Boeheim (Syracuse) and Bob Huggins (West Virginia).

The Chants struggled out of the gate and trailed 7-6 at the first media timeout. CCU then gained momentum coming out of the break to outscore the visitors 19-0 to push the lead out to 25-7 with 10 minutes left in the first half. They went on to lead 49-17 at the break.

For the first time this season, the Chants had six players reach double digits in pushing their record to 5-4 on the year.

Every CCU player recorded points in the blowout win, as the Chants finished the game shooting 53.1 percent from the field.

Coastal is back on the road when the Chants travel for a return game with the University of South Dakota Coyotes on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. ET in Vermillion, S.D. The two teams met back on Nov. 26 in Conway, with the Chants pulling out a late 66-59 victory.