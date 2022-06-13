BESSEMER, Ala. – Rising Coastal Carolina University super senior Connor Newton won the 106th Alabama State Amateur Championship over the past weekend with a 13-under 271. Newton won the event with a birdie on the second playoff hole in Bessemer, AL. Newton was a runner-up in the event in 2021.

“Connor has been talking about and wanting to win his state amateur event for a long time,” stated CCU head men’s golf coach Jacob Wilner. “It’s a win he will remember for a lifetime.”

“I made a big putt on 17 in regulation to stay at the top and then hit the pin on 18 on my second shot, which kicked it about 40 feet away,” Newton said. “So, I went into the playoff with some good momentum. I almost made another 40-footer on the first playoff hole and Max (Johnson) missed from about seven feet, so we went back to the tee. The second time around I was able to make a 15-foot birdie and he missed his birdie attempt.”

“This week was amazing,” Newton added. “I had a ton of support, and it really meant a lot to get it done this year. Last year I finished second and this was the one that I was looking forward to this year. I couldn’t have asked for a better week.”