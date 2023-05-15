TUCSON, Ariz. – Coastal Carolina sophomore designated hitter and first baseman Derek Bender was one of nine NCAA Division I baseball student-athletes to be named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week for his play last week on May 8-14.

The honor marks the third for the Chanticleers this season from Collegiate Baseball, as Graham Brown (April 10) and Teddy Sharkey (April 17) both earned national recognition earlier this year.

The St. James high school graduate continued his stellar season by hitting .429 (9-for-21) with three home runs, eight RBIs, six runs scored, and a .857 slugging percentage over four games for the Chants last week.

In the three-game sweep of the South Alabama Jaguars, Bender hit .500 with three multi-hit games and two multi-RBI games while hitting safely in all three wins.

Bender now has a team-high 17 home runs and is among the league leaders with 73 RBIs while also scoring 50 runs on the season.

The No. 8 Chants (33-17, 20-7 Sun Belt) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (33-17, 14-11 ACC) will meet in a non-conference midweek matchup on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.