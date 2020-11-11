CCU’s Devante Jones named 1st team preseason All-Sun Belt member

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones has been selected to the first-team All-Sun Belt Conference preseason team in a vote of the league’s basketball coaches the Sun Belt Conference announced today. 

Jones was named second-team All-Sun Belt last season and is the leading returning scorer in the Sun Belt after averaging 17.4 points per game a season ago. He also led the league in assists (183) and in assists per game (5.7). 

His impressive sophomore season also saw him finish third in the Sun Belt in field goal percentage (.488), 14th in rebounding (5.8), second in free throw percentage (.867), fifth in both steals per game (1.7) and total steals (54), fifth in assist/turnover ratio (1.7), fourth in defensive rebounds (5.0), and 10th in minutes played (32.8). 

The New Orleans native begins his third season as a Chant needing 122 points to eclipse 1,000 career points, which would make him the 23rd player in CCU men’s basketball history to reach the milestone. 

He joins Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong and Markquis Nowell, Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest and Georgia State’s Kane Williams on the All-Sun Belt first team. 

Following is a list of all the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference basketball teams. 

All-Sun Belt Conference First Team 

Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock 

Markquis Nowell, Little Rock 

Justin Forrest, Appalachian State 

Kane Williams, Georgia State 

DeVante’ Jones, Coastal Carolina 

All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team 

David Azore, UTA 

Mylik Wilson, Louisiana 

Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State 

Elijah McCadden, Georgia Southern 

Justin Roberts, Georgia State 

All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team 

Cedric Russell, Louisiana 

Michael Flowers, South Alabama 

Ben Coupet, Jr, Little Rock 

Zack Bryant, Georgia Southern 

Caleb Fields, Arkansas State 

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

