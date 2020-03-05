CCU’s Devante Jones named 2nd team all-Sun Belt member

Devante Jones is averaging nearly 17 points and 6 assists per game for the Chants this season.

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina University’s DeVante’ Jones was named Second Team All-Sun Belt released today by the Sun Belt Conference office. The All-Sun Belt team was voted on by selected members of the media and the Sun Belt’s head coaches.

The sophomore from New Orleans has put together one of the top overall seasons in the Sun Belt this season. Jones 16.6 points per game not only leads the Chants but is the fourth-best in the Sun Belt. He also leads the conference in assists with 173 and in assists per game with 5.8.

Jones is shooting 48 percent from the field which is third in the Sun Belt and his .862 percentage from the free throw line is second-best in the conference. He is fourth in steals (1.7), third in assist/turnover ratio (1.7), seventh in defensive rebounding (4.6), 10th in minutes player (32.7) and 20th in rebounding (5.4).

He has reached double-digit scoring in 25 of the 30 games he has played in this year and is presently fourth in the conference in double-doubles with six this season.

The 32 points he scored at Winthrop (12/07/19) and at Little Rock (01/30/20) are tied for the fifth-highest scoring games in the season. His 12-for-12 free throw effort at Winthrop is tied for the best single-game free throw effort in the conference.

He recorded 10 assists this season against Greensboro College (12/04/19) and against North Carolina Central (12/14/19), becoming the only player in the conference with multiple double-digit assists this season.

