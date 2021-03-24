CCU’s Devante Jones named finalist for Lou Henson Award

BOSTON, Mass. – Coastal Carolina junior guard DeVante’ Jones has been named a 2020-21 Lou Henson Award finalist, it was announced on Wednesday.



The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.



This season, Jones has been named the 2020-21 Sun Belt Player of the Year and has led the Chanticleers into the championship game of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

Earlier this season, Jones became the 24th player in Coastal Carolina history to score 1,000 career points. He is presently No. 12 on the list and is only 11 points away from becoming just the 12th player to score 1,400 career points.

Jones leads the Chants in scoring (19.8 points per game) while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from the three-point line, and 86.8 percent from the charity stripe. He leads the team in steals with 71 and minutes played with an average of 32.8 minutes per contest.



Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, and West Coast.

The award winner will be announced on April 1.

