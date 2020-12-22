CCU’s Devante Jones named Sun Belt player of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones has been the men’s basketball Sun Belt Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office Tuesday morning.
Jones had an outstanding three-games during the past week of competition. He averaged 31 points per game while shooting over 62 percent (35-56) from the field and that includes a solid 44 percent (7-16) on this three-point attempts and 89 percent (16-18) at the free throw line.
The junior also averaged 5.7 rebounds per game to go along with his three assists and 4.7 steals per outing.
Jones also became the 23rd player in CCU men’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points when he scorched the net for a career-high 33 points in the Chants win over Delaware State. Just one night later, Jones set a new scoring standard by scoring 35 points in leading CCU to a win over Greensboro.
Jones was also named the Sun Belt’s Conference Mid-Major Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.
