CCU’s Devante Jones named to the NABC Division 1 All-District Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coastal Carolina University’s DeVante’ Jones has been named to the 2020-21 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-District Team, it was announced by the NABC office Tuesday morning, as selected by the NABC-member head coaches in NCAA Division I.

The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year was named to the first team in District 23. Joining the New Orleans native on the first team were Michael Flowers of South Alabama, Shahada Wells of UTA, Cedric Russell from Louisiana, and Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong.

Jones has been near or at the top in several Sun Belt and NCAA rankings. Among his conference rankings he was first in free throw percentage (.879), first in steals (68), first in steals per game (3.0), second in points per game (20.0), fifth in defensive rebounding (5.7), and eighth in both rebounding (7.3), and minutes played (33.2). He was also ninth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6), 12th in assists (3.1), and 14th in three-point field goals made (2.0).

Nationally, Jones ranked second in steals per game, third in total steals, 17th in free throws made, 22nd in total points, 23rd in scoring, and 26th in free throw percentage.

Earlier this season Jones became the 24th player in CCU history to reach 1,000 career points. He has moved into 12th place with 1,355 points.

Jones will also lead the Chanticleers into the 2021 College Basketball Invitational which will be played March 22-25 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics