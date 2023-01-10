ORLANDO, Fla. – Coastal Carolina senior cornerback D’Jordan Strong has accepted an invitational to play in the 2023 Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Fla. The “Bowl Week” will run from Jan. 17-21 and will culminate with the game on Jan. 21.

This past season, Strong totaled 17 tackles, one interception, five passes defended, and recovered a fumble in 11 games. He had an interception and a 42-yard return in the home win over Buffalo (Sept. 17) and recorded two pass breakups each in home wins over the Bulls and Georgia Southern (Oct. 1).

In his three years at Coastal, Strong played in 36 games. He totaled 73 tackles and 2.0 tackles-for-loss. He ranks just outside the top 10 in CCU’s career record books with six interceptions and sixth all-time at CCU with 27 passes defended.

Former Chant Kameron Brown played in the Tropical Bowl last year.