CCU’s Doris Carter named Sun Belt offensive player of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Doris Carter , of the Coastal Carolina volleyball team, has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the week, the league office announced Tuesday morning.



Last weekend, the Lexington, Ky. native propelled the Chanticleer volleyball team to a pair of victories over the two top teams in the Sun Belt West Division, Little Rock and Arkansas State with a hitting percentage of .350 or better in both matches.



Carter led the Chants to a straight-sets win over the Little Rock Trojans with her first Chanticleer double-double, 15 kills, 11 digs effort on Friday, Sept. 24.



Two days later, the CCU outside hitter led the Chanticleers to a gritty four-set win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves with a season-high and CCU career-high 21 kills.



So far on the season, the graduate transfer is in the top 10 in the conference of kills per set and points per set. Carter ended last weekend fifth in the Sun Belt averaging 3.31 kills per set and seventh in the league with 3.64 points per set.



Carter and the Chanticleers will prepare for a pair of matches in the state of Georgia this weekend. On Friday night, CCU will take on Georgia Southern in Statesboro with first serve set for 6 p.m. The next night, the Chants will visit Atlanta to take on the Georgia State Panthers with the match scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics, Sun Belt Conference