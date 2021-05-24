CCU’s Eric Brown named Sun Belt player of the week, helping Coastal go 4-0

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina sophomore shortstop Eric Brown was named the Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week, the league announced today.

Brown was absolutely on fire last week in leading the Chants to a 4-0 overall record and a series sweep of Texas State. The Louisiana native hit .667 (10-for-15) with two home runs, a double, eight RBIs, and seven runs scored. He walked four times and did not strike out once over 15 at-bats. He also posted a 1.133 slugging percentage and a .737 on-base percentage at the plate in a week in which the Chants scored double-digit runs in three of the four wins.

The starting shortstop posted a career-high four base hits twice on the week – versus Wake Forest (May 18) and against Texas State (May 21) – and drove in a career-high six RBIs in the win over Wake Forest. He also swiped three bases on the week and helped the middle of the CCU defense turn three double plays over the four-game stretch.

The conference honor is the first of his career and the second for the Chanticleers this season.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics