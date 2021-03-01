CCU’s Essam Mostafa named Sun Belt player of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Essam Mostafa has been named the men’s basketball Sun Belt Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday morning.

Mostafa had an outstanding weekend series in leading CCU to a couple of road wins at Troy. He averaged 18 points per game while shooting over 70 percent (12-of-17) from the field and that includes knocking down his first career three-point field goal. The Cairo, Egypt native also hit 11 of his 13 free throws for 84.6 percent.

Mostafa recorded 12 and 11 rebounds in the two games bringing his season total of double-doubles to seven. He also had four blocked shots.

On the season, Mostafa is averaging 11.4 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game. He is shooting 55 percent from the field and is tied for the team-high in blocked shots with 19.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics