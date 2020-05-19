CCU’s Gary Gilmore continues his battle with pancreatic cancer

CONWAY (WBTW) – CCU baseball coach Gary Gilmore spoke with News13 on Monday afternoon giving us an update on his cancer battle. In February, the CCU skipper was diagnosed with liver cancer, but then re-diagnosed with a form of pancreatic neuro cancer. Gilmore has had two rounds of chemotherapy and will begin a third one on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to travel to Houston in June for further testing to see what’s next in terms of treatment and medication.

Gilmore is confident he’ll be able to overcome this and return to the diamond in 2021.

“Because of my age and the health I was in they felt like they could go all bore after this thing and really how we can really knock it back in a short period of time.”

Best case scenario he states, it could be minimized by September and he could possibly go off of medicine, but on the flip side, it could be a thing that lasts and needs treatment for a number of years.

“More then likely I’m going to get this stuff again, but it will be meaning that we go back and move forward to the next medicine and beat it back again and I buy another 2, 3, 4 years. Whatever its going to be a ping pong match between the medicines and the cancers and things like that. It’s just one of those things in life that God has thrown out there I think it’s a deal too where by beating this, it’ll give me an opportunity to bring glory to him and that’s what it ultimately is about.”