NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina senior outfielder Graham Brown was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Player of the Week for his play last week, April 3-9, the league office announced today.

It is the first weekly conference honor for him this season and the second of his CCU career having received the honor last season on May 10, 2022.

On Monday, he was one of 15 NCAA Division I baseball student-athletes to be named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week powered by Diamond Sports for his play last week.

Brown was nearly impossible to get out over the Chants’ four games last week, as he hit .563 (9-for-16) with a home run, five doubles, five RBIs, five runs, a 1.063 slugging percentage, and an on-base percentage of .563.

He had four multi-hit games, hitting safely in all four games, and had at least one extra-base hit in all four contests. He drove in a career-high four RBIs with a home run and a double in the series-opening win at Georgia Southern (April 6) and was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored in the midweek contest at Clemson (April 4).

He also had two outfield assists on the week.