NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina junior Graham Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Player of the Week for his play last week from May 2-8, the league office announced today.

Brown helped lead the Chants to a 4-0 week, as the outfielder hit a team-high .667 (8-for-12) with two home runs, including a 10th-inning walk-off home run in Saturday’s win over Little Rock, three doubles, nine RBIs, and five runs scored. He also walked six times, had a sacrifice bunt, and stole two bases on the week. He posted a 1.417 slugging percentage and a .789 on-base percentage over the four games.

Brown, who hit safely in all four games on the week, posted a pair of three-hit games and drove in multiple RBIs in three of the four contests on the week. In the midweek 16-1 win over UNCW, he went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base. His two-run single in the second inning gave the Chants a 2-1 lead and kick-started an offense that scored in each of the next six innings in the win.

In the Friday night win over Little Rock, Brown went 1-for-2 with an RBI-double in the second inning and then walked three times and stole a base the rest of the way in the win. On Saturday night, he was the hero of the game, as he went 1-for-1 with a home run, two walks, a sacrifice bunt, a hit-by-pitch, and reached base in all five of his plate appearances. However, none was bigger than his three-run blast in the bottom of the 10th inning to send the Chants home with a 9-6 walk-off win.

He followed that up with a 3-for-4 day with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the 19-9 come from behind win over the Trojans on Sunday. His two-run home run in the fifth inning broke a 9-9 tie and led the Chants to a 19-9 seven-inning win and their fourth series sweep on the season.

Brown is the third Chanticleer to win the conference player of the week honor joining Eric Brown (March 1) and Tyler Johnson (March 29). CCU pitcher Reid VanScoter has twice been named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week this season earning the honor in back-to-back weeks on April 26 and May 3.

Coastal Carolina will kick off a four-game road swing at UNC Greensboro (22-25) on Wednesday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET.

