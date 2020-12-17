CCU’s Grayson McCall named a Manning award finalist

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was one of 12 finalists for The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl it was announced today.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that takes the candidates’ bowl performances into consideration in its balloting.

McCall has been superb in his first season as the starting quarterback for the nationally-ranked Chanticleers. He is among the nation’s leaders with 23 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions and leads the Sun Belt in passing efficiency at 185.9 on the season. He also leads the Sun Belt in total passing yards with 2,170 on the season and is second in completion percentage at 69.3 percent (151-of-218). He is also 10th in the Sun Belt with six rushing touchdowns and 14th in rushing with 473 rushing yards from his QB position. He has thrown for over 200 yards in seven of the 10 games he played in this season, missing one due to an injury, which includes a career-high 338 passing yards at Troy and 322 yards in the air versus Arkansas State. He has also tallied two passing touchdowns or more in eight games this season, including a career-high four touchdown tosses against Arkansas State and at Georgia State.

A key part of the highest-scoring offense in the Sun Belt all season long, McCall guided a Chants’ offense to 500-plus total yards of offense in four Sun Belt Conference games on the season and led CCU to a pair of wins over top 25 FBS programs, both of which were the first such wins in school history.

McCall is a three-time Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 List selection, a three-time Manning Awards “Star of the Week” honoree, a three-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week winner, a three-time FWAA “Fresh Four” selection, a Maxwell Award semifinalist, a Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, and was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American watch list.

The Chanticleers finished the regular season a perfect 11-0, the first-ever undefeated regular season in the program’s history, and the best-ever regular season by any team in the Sun Belt Conference’s history.

The finalists for this year’s Manning Award are:

Name, School Cmp-Att Pct. Yards TDs INT QBR Rushing Ian Book, Notre Dame 181-286 .633 2,382 15 2 86.1 465 yds, 8 TDs Matt Corral, Ole Miss 186-255 .729 2,744 24 9 90.5 311 yds, 3 TDs Justin Fields, Ohio State 107-137 .781 1,407 15 3 94.8 239 yds, 5 TDs Dillon Gabriel, UCF 227-368 .617 3,353 30 4 80.1 138 yds, 2 TDs Sam Howell, North Carolina 219-317 .691 3,352 27 6 79.2 121 yds, 5 TDs Mac Jones, Alabama 217-284 .764 3,321 27 3 96.0 NA Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 173-250 .692 2,431 20 3 85.1 121 yds, 6 TDs Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina 151-218 .693 2,170 23 2 83.3 473 yds, 6 TDs Brock Purdy, Iowa State 196-296 .662 2,272 17 6 78.5 310 yds, 4 TDs Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati 143-215 .665 1,821 16 6 86.0 526 yds, 11 TDs Kyle Trask, Florida 259-369 .702 3,717 40 5 90.3 50 yds, 2 TDs Zach Wilson, BYU 221-302 .732 3,267 30 3 87.2 242 yds, 8 TDs

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics