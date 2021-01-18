CCU’s Grayson McCall named FWAA most inspirational freshman for 2020

DALLAS – Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Most Inspirational Freshman for 2020, it was announced on Monday night during a virtual award show.

One of seven semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year award, McCall was named to the FWAA Freshman All-America team and The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-America team.

After missing most of the first month of preseason fall camp in July due to COVID-19 protocols and procedures, McCall was superb in his first season as the starting quarterback for the nationally-ranked Chanticleers.

Despite playing injured with a shoulder, back, and thumb injury throughout the season, McCall just missed one game, the Georgia Southern contest. He led the Sun Belt and ranked 10th nationally with 26 passing touchdowns. He also led the Sun Belt and ranked in the top 30 nationally in passing efficiency at 184.3 (fifth nationally), points responsible for with 202 (ninth nationally), points responsible for per game at 18.4 (16th nationally), passing yards with 2,488 (19th nationally), and in total offensive yards per game at 277.9 (30th nationally).

The Indian Trail, N.C. native, was second in the Sun Belt in completion percentage at 68.8 percent (172-of-250), in passing yards per completion at 14.47, and yards per attempt at 9.95. He was also sixth in the Sun Belt with seven rushing touchdowns and 12th in rushing with 569 rushing yards from his QB position.

McCall threw for over 200 yards in eight of the 11 games he played in this season, missing one due to an injury, which includes a career-high 338 passing yards at Troy, 322 yards in the air versus Arkansas State, and 318 yards against No. 23 Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. He also tallied two passing touchdowns or more in nine games this season, including a career-high four touchdown tosses against Arkansas State and at Georgia State.



McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team. He was also a three-time Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 List selection, a three-time Manning Awards “Star of the Week” honoree, a three-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week winner, a three-time FWAA “Fresh Four” selection, a Maxwell Award semifinalist, a Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, and a Manning Award finalist.

The Chanticleers’ offense ranked first in the Sun Belt in scoring (37.2 ppg), second in total yards on the season (5,398), third in total yards per game (449.8), third in rushing (218.3 ypg), and fifth in passing (231.5 ypg).



The offense was also first in the conference and among the nation’s leaders in third-down conversion percentage (52.3), fourth-down conversion percentage (76.5), and average time of possession per game (33:50).

