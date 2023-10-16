Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall earned his first Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season following the Chanticleers’ 27-24 win at Appalachian State

McCall, who was named a Manning Award Star of the Week for his efforts, threw for a career-high 373 yards and tossed two touchdowns in Coastal Carolina’s thrilling victory on Tuesday night. The Chants’ signal caller completed 19-of-28 passes in the win.

McCall connected on six passes of at least 30 yards and completed his first nine passes of the game for 220 yards and a score. The Indian Trail, N.C., native surpassed 250 passing yards for the 23rd time in his career and recorded his 27th game with multiple touchdown passes.



The redshirt senior led a CCU offense that tallied a season-high 569 total yards, the most by the Chanticleers since Oct. 7, 2021.

Coastal Carolina completes its three-game road swing against Arkansas State this weekend. Kick is slated for 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.