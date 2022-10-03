NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

McCall led the Chants to three consecutive touchdown-scoring drives in the second half in the 34-30 come-from-behind win over Georgia Southern.

In the win, McCall was responsible for four total touchdowns, three passing and one rushing. He was 23-for-34 for 335 passing yards and rushed 10 times for 34 yards in the win.

He showed up when the Chants needed it the most, in the second half.

Down 24-14 in the third quarter, McCall drove the Chants 75 yards on just four plays (1:59) to cut the GS lead to three at 24-21 on a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Roberts.

After GS added a field goal to go up 27-21, McCall did it again, this time taking the CCU offense 76 yards on just four plays (1:54), connecting with Jared Brown for a 61-yard touchdown pass to give CCU a 28-27 lead.

McCall has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 18-straight games, a CCU record, and has thrown 14 touchdown passes this season, including two or more in each game on the year.

The Chanticleers will travel to Sun Belt rival Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday for an 8pm kickoff.