CCU’s Grayson McCall named Sun Belt player of the week for the third time

NEW ORLEANS – For the third time this season, redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall has been named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

He was named one of four true freshman named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) “Fresh Four” list for his play last week.

McCall led a late fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Troy 42-38 on the road last Saturday night. He finished the game going 24-of-29 for 338 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed 10 times for 40 yards and a score in the win.

After throwing just his second interception of the season in 10 games which allowed Troy to take the lead with 1:20 left in the game, McCall answered by going 4-of-4 for 71 yards and rushed for four more yards to lead the Chants’ game-winning drive. He connected with Jaivon Heiligh for a 23-yard touchdown pass to cap the five-play, 75-yard drive that took just 45 seconds to put the Chants back on top 42-38, where the final score would stand.

The 24 pass completions and 338 yards were both career highs, while his three touchdowns give him eight games this season with two touchdown passes or more for the contest.

With the win, the Chants finished the regular season undefeated at 11-0. The perfect regular season (11-0) is the first-ever in Coastal Carolina’s program history and also the first-ever in the Sun Belt Conference.

CCU’s 8-0 finish in the Sun Belt this year is tied for the best record ever in Sun Belt Conference play with four other teams in the conference’s history.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics