CCU’s Grayson McCall named to Walter Camp 2021 player of the year preseason watch list

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall has been named one of 35 “players to watch” for its 2021 Player of the Year award, The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Friday. The award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.

There are 25 offensive players (13 quarterbacks, eight running backs, and four receivers/tight ends) on the preseason watch list along with 10 from the defensive side of the ball. In all, 29 schools and 11 conferences (including independents) are represented on the list with Iowa State having four players on the list. Defending national champion Alabama has two players on the watch list, along with Notre Dame and Clemson.

“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president Mario Coppola said. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”

Already named to both the 2021 Maxwell Award preseason watch list and the 2021 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list, McCall continues to add to his preseason honors by being recognized by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Tabbed the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team, the North Carolina native has also been named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference first team, and the 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first team.

Tabbed the 2020 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Most Inspirational Freshman and named to both the 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American team and The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-American team, McCall was a 2020 Manning Award finalist, a 2020 Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year Award semifinalist, a 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, and a member of the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020 last season.

McCall was named the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches and earned a spot on the 2020 All-Sun Belt first team and the 2020 Phil Steele SBC All-Conference first team last season in which he led the Sun Belt and ranked 10th nationally with 26 passing touchdowns on the year.

He also led the Sun Belt and ranked in the top 30 nationally in passing efficiency at 184.3 (fifth), points responsible for with 202 (ninth), points responsible for per game at 18.4 (16th), passing yards with 2,488 (19th), and in total offensive yards per game at 277.9 (30th), and was second in the Sun Belt in completion percentage at 68.8 percent (172-of-250), in passing yards per completion at 14.47, and yards per attempt at 9.95.

McCall, who ranked sixth in the Sun Belt with seven rushing touchdowns and 12th in rushing yards with 569 rushing yards from his quarterback position, threw for over 200 yards in eight of the 11 games he played in on the season, including a career-high 338 passing yards at Troy (Dec. 12). He also tallied two passing touchdowns or more in nine games on the season, including a career-high four touchdown tosses against Arkansas State (Oct. 3) and at Georgia State (Oct. 31).

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November.

The 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 55th annual national awards banquet on Jan. 15, 2022, in New Haven, Conn.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics