CCU’s Grayson McCall recognized by the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall has been selected as one of the Top 25 quarterbacks for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. announced on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic, and athletic achievement.

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year is off to a stellar start to the season, as he has completed 56-of-73 pass attempts for 901 yards and eight touchdowns, while also rushing 23 times for 61 yards and two scores over the first four games.

The second-year starter ranks among the nation’s leaders in several statistical categories. He leads the nation in completion percentage (76.7 percent), passing efficiency (213.8), and yards per pass attempt (12.34). He also ranks seventh in all of FBS in passing yards per completion (16.09), 16th in points responsible for (66), 24th in passing touchdowns (8), and 45th in passing yards (901).

Over the last two years, McCall has thrown two touchdown passes or more in 12 of the 15 games in which he has played and passed for over 200 yards in 11 of those 15 contests.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics