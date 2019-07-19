CCU’s Isaiah Likely on Mackey Award Watch List

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina sophomore tight end Isaiah Likely was named to the 2019 John Mackey Award preseason watch list, the Friends of John Mackey announced on Friday. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

A 2019 Phil Steele Preseason Sun Belt All-Conference fourth team selection, Likely play in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2018. The first-year Chant finished the season tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions on the year, coming on strong at the end of the year by hauling in nine passes for 57 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games. The Massachusetts native, caught 12 passes for 106 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per catch, which included a 29-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter in the win at Louisiana (Sept. 22), four receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown versus Arkansas State (Nov. 10) and four catches for 13 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia Southern. He also grabbed one pass for a season-long 31 yards and a touchdown at South Alabama (Nov. 23).

The award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award selection committee with the winner scheduled to be announced on December 11, 2019, and then presented the award live at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU on December 12.



NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to the community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.

The Chanticleers will host a total of six home games inside newly renovated Brooks Stadium, including a Thursday night primetime game on ESPNU versus Louisiana on Nov. 7.

