CCU’s Jamey Chadwell named George Munger coach of the year

CONWAY, S.C. – The Maxwell Football Club announced that Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell has been selected as the 2020 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award winner.

Chadwell has also been named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, the 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year, and was chosen by fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year, the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year, and honored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) with the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award.



In his third year as the head coach at Coastal Carolina, Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game.



This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.



The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

The team earned 16 selections to the 2020 All-Sun Belt team, including 10 first-team selections. They also secured five of the conference’s six individual awards: Player and Freshman of the Year (quarterback Grayson McCall); Defensive Player of the Year (defensive end Tarron Jackson); Newcomer of the Year (cornerback D’Jordan Strong) and Coach of the Year (Chadwell).

Before taking over the reins full time at Coastal Carolina in 2019, he was a two-time FCS National Coach of the Year finalist and three-time Big South Coach of the Year at Charleston Southern from 2013-16. He was also the head coach at Delta State in 2012 and North Greenville from 2009-10.

Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert commented, “Coach Chadwell has engineered a historic season for the Chanticleer football program. The team’s record-setting 11-1 mark is a great testament to the hard work of Coach and his staff, and also to the dedication shown by the student-athletes involved in the program. The fact that this was all accomplished under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic makes this achievement all that more impressive.”

Chadwell will formally be presented with the George Munger Award later this spring at a ceremony on the Coastal Carolina campus.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics