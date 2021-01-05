CCU’s Jamey Chadwell named “Home Depot” college football coach of the year

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has been named The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, it was announced today. Chadwell will receive the award during the 30th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN.

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Award is given annually to college football’s top head coach. The award for the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) is selected by ESPN and ABC college football analysts.

He is the first Sun Belt coach to receive the national honor.

This is the latest coach of the year award for the Chanticleer head coach. He has also been named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year, and was chosen by fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year. He is also a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.



In his third year as the head coach at Coastal Carolina, Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game.



This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.



The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

The team earned 16 selections to the 2020 All-Sun Belt team, including 10 first-team selections. They also secured five of the conference’s six individual awards: Player and Freshman of the Year (quarterback Grayson McCall); Defensive Player of the Year (defensive end Tarron Jackson); Newcomer of the Year (cornerback D’Jordan Strong) and Coach of the Year (Chadwell).

Previous winners:

2019 – Ed Orgeron, LSU Tigers

2018 – Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

2017 – Scott Frost, UCF

2016 – Mike MacIntyre, Colorado

2015 – Dabo Swinney, Clemson

2014 – Gary Patterson, TCU

2013 – Gus Malzahn, Auburn

2012 – Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

2011 – Les Miles, LSU

2010 – Gene Chizik, Auburn

2009 – Brian Kelly, Cincinnati

2008 – Nick Saban, Alabama

2007 – Mark Mangino, Kansas

2006 – Greg Schiano, Rutgers

2005 – Joe Paterno, Penn State

2004 – Urban Meyer, Utah

2003 – Pete Carroll, USC

2002 – Tyrone Willingham, Notre Dame

2001 – Ralph Friedgen, Maryland

2000 – Bob Stoops, Oklahoma

1999 – Frank Solich, Nebraska

1998 – Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee

1997 – Mike Price, Washington State

1996 – Rich Brooks, Oregon

1995 – Gary Barnett, Northwestern

1994 – Bobby Bowden, Florida State

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics