CCU’s Jeffrey Gunter and Isaiah Likely invited to NFL combine

CONWAY (WBTW) – A pair of former CCU football standouts have been invited to participate in the 2022 NFL combine in Indianapolis. Tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive lineman/linebacker Jeffrey Gunter will get to showcase their skills in front of hundreds of coaches and scouts in early March as they aim to make to the NFL.

Gunter appeared in 12 games and had 40 tackles, 10 of those for a loss and 6.5 sacks this fall. Likely had 59 grabs for 912 yards and a team-best 12 scores for Teal Nation helping them go 11-2 and earning the program’s first ever bowl win in December over Northern Illinois, 47-41.