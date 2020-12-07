CCU’s Jeffrey Gunter named Sun Belt defensive player of the week

NEW ORLEANS – For the fifth time this season, Coastal Carolina football had a student-athlete named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week, as redshirt junior bandit end Jeffrey Gunter garnered the honor for his play last week in the win over No. 8 BYU.

Gunter was a key part of a balanced defensive attack that held the high-powered No. 8 BYU offense to just 17 points, a season-low for the Cougars who were averaging 47.6 points per game which ranked fourth nationally.

Gunter was one of six Chants with five tackles or more in the win, as he tallied six tackles, 1.0 tackle-for-loss, forced a fumble, and added a quarterback hurry.

Saturday night’s win over No. 8 BYU is the highest-ever victory over an FBS nationally-ranked opponent. The win was the second-ever over a top-25 nationally-ranked opponent with both wins coming this year having also won at then-No. 21 Louisiana on Oct. 14.

The 10 wins this season are the most in a single season for the Chanticleers in the program’s young FBS history. The Chants’ 10-0 start is the best start by any football team in Sun Belt Conference history. CCU’s 10-0 start is the second-best start in school history, as the Chants started 11-0 in 2014.

The win pushed Coastal’s current winning streak to 10-straight games this season and 11 consecutive games dating back to last year.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics