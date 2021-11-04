CCU’s Jeffrey Gunter named to Hendricks award watch list

CHICAGO, Ill. – Coastal Carolina University’s Jeffrey Gunter has been named to the 2021 edition of the Ted Hendricks Award, which honors the top defensive end in college football, Ted Hendricks and the Ted Hendricks Foundation has announced.

A two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection, Gunter leads the team and ranks in the top five in the Sun Belt with 9.0 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks this season. He has also recorded 29 total tackles, four quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, forced a fumble, and recovered another fumble from his bandit end position this year.

In his four years at Coastal, Gunter has totaled 162 tackles, including 89 solo stops. His 39.0 tackles-for-loss and 18.0 sacks both rank second all-time in CCU’s career record books behind only Tarron Jackson in both categories. He also has forced eight fumbles, totaled five pass breakups, picked off one pass, and blocked two kicks while at CCU.

Gunter was one of three Chants invited to the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this week.

The final version of the watch list will be issued prior to the first ballot in late November with the 2021 recipient being announced on Dec. 8.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics