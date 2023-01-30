CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football’s Jerrod Clark has received an invitation to the 2023 National Football League (NFL) Scouting Combine, he announced on his Instagram account.

He will join fellow Chanticleer Lance Boykin at the NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 28-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.



In 13 games in 2022, Clark finished the season with 41 total tackles, including 11 solo stops in the middle of the defensive front. He was tied for second on the team with 10.5 tackles-for-loss and tied for third with 3.5 sacks on the season. He also added five quarterback hurries and blocked a field goal attempt.



After redshirting as a true freshman in 2018 and missing the entire 2019 season due to an injury, the Massachusetts native played in 38 games over the last three years for the Chanticleers, playing a part in CCU going 31-7 over that three-year span.



He totaled 105 tackles, including 32 solo stops, 18.0 tackles-for-loss, and 7.5 sacks over his final three years in the Teal and Bronze. He also added six quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, and one blocked kick.

Clark, who received an invitation to play in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl and the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl game, will compete at the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Mobile, Ala.



