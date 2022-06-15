GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior Reid VanScoter and senior Tyler Johnson were both named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region teams, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced on Wednesday.



VanScoter earned a spot on the all-region first team, while Johnson was named to the second team.



VanScoter went 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA on the season, firing 88.2 innings of work over 16 starts. He was fourth in the Sun Belt in innings pitched, seventh in strikeouts with 85, and tied for second in the league with 25 strikeouts looking.



Johnson, who was named to the All-Sun Belt second team, led the Chanticleers offensively all season long and finished the season hitting .357 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 61 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. He finished the season with a career-high on-base streak of 31-straight games.



