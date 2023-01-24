NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball player Josh Uduje has been named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The sophomore guard scored a career-high 26 points in CCU’s 93-84 overtime win over Appalachian State last Thursday night. Just two days later, he topped that mark with a new personal best of 33 points in the 85-81 overtime win over South Alabama.

In the two overtime victories, Uduje averaged 29.5 points per game on 64.7 percent (22-of-34) shooting from the field, which included knocking down eight of his 13 three-point attempts for 61.5 percent. For good measure, he hit seven of his eight free throws for 87.5 percent.

On top of his scoring, the London, England, native averaged 38.5 minutes per game. He hauled in an average of 2.5 rebounds per game and dished out 2.5 assists per game in the two outings.

CCU will hit the road for a conference matchup against James Madison on Thursday night.