CCU’s Massimo Biscardi named Sun Belt special teams player of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina football junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

The conference weekly honor is the second for his career.

Biscardi kicked a 40-yard field goal through the uprights with just four seconds remaining to hand the Chanticleers their first-ever win over an FBS top 25 nationally-ranked program last week with their 30-27 road win at No. 21 Louisiana.

The game-winning field goal was the second of his career (2018 at Georgia State) and puts him at 11-for-13 from 40 yards or longer for his CCU career. He also had three PATs and six kickoffs with two going for touchbacks in the conference victory.

No. 24/25 Coastal Carolina (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will host Georgia Southern (3-1, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 24, at noon ET on ESPNU.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics