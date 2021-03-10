CCU’s Matt Hogue named Athletics Director of the Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Coastal Carolina Director of Athletics Matt Hogue was named a winner of the Athletics Director of the Year Award (ADOY) by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Hogue was one of 28 winners across seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions, and Junior College/Community Colleges). Winners will be recognized leading up to and in conjunction with the 2021 NACDA & Affiliates Virtual Convention, July 27-28.

The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses, and their surrounding communities.

“As we reflect upon all that has happened in our industry and in our world over the past year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to honor the dedication and passion that NACDA athletics directors have for their student-athletes, institutions and campus communities,” said Bob Vecchione, NACDA Chief Executive Officer. “This year we certainly could recognize every AD in the country with this award. We applaud the efforts of the men and women across the country who have served as a source of inspiration and strength in leading their departments through this unprecedented time.”

This 2020 fall season during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chanticleers won three Sun Belt regular-season championships – football, volleyball, and men’s soccer – as well as repeated as the Sun Belt tournament champions in men’s soccer. At one point, the Chanticleers were one of just five schools nationwide to have both their football and volleyball teams ranked in the top-25 national polls and had three teams in football, volleyball, and men’s soccer all ranked nationally for most of the fall season.

The football team became the highest-nationally ranked team in Sun Belt football history and finished the season ranked No. 14 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls.

The Chanticleer football team also made the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game, playing in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl, and was ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Most importantly, each of the fall and winter athletic teams all completed their respective seasons throughout the fall and winter seasons and the spring seasons are off to a strong start during this unprecedented time.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coastal Carolina University student-athletes excelled in the classroom, both physically and virtually, in the 2020 fall semester, as the department overall earned a 3.135-semester grade point average (GPA) and recorded a 3.226 cumulative GPA.



A total of 17 teams posted a cumulative GPA of over 3.00, while 14 programs earned a team semester GPA of 3.00 or higher for the fall term.

The Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletics was also recently presented the Hidden Hero Award by the United Way of Horry County.



The Hidden Hero Award is given out annually to an individual or organization that has gone above and beyond to help United Way of Horry County. The Hidden Hero recipient is often not recognized by the public for the work that they complete, but they are dedicated to the mission and diligently work to give back to Horry County.

Since Hogue was named the director of athletics at Coastal Carolina University on Feb. 27, 2015, the CCU athletic teams have won 14 conference regular-season championships as well as 16 conference tournament championships. The baseball team also won the department’s first-ever National Championship in 2016.



Hogue joined Coastal in 1997 and has served in several different roles in the Department of Athletics and in the Office of University Communication. However, he is best known for his 17-year stint as the “Voice of the Chanticleers” on the Chanticleer Sports Network.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics