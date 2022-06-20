GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coastal Carolina super senior second baseman Matt McDermott was named a finalist for the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove team.



McDermott was one of the best fielding infielders in Coastal Carolina history posting a .985 fielding percentage. He totaled 117 putouts and 152 fielding assists over 273 chances and committed just four errors all season long. He also led the Chants with 38 double plays turned on the season. His .985 fielding percentage is the best in a single season by a Coastal Carolina second baseman with at least 100 chances.



In all divisions, the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 22, by Rawlings via Twitter.

McDermott hit .279 at the plate with 7 home runs, 19 RBI, and 44 runs scored for the 39-win Chanticleers.