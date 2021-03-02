CCU’s Nick Lucky named Sun Belt player of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina junior Nick Lucky was named the Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week, the league announced today.

Lucky led the Chants to a 4-0 week last week, as the lead-off hitter hit .400 (8-for-20) with two home runs, one of which was a grand slam, five RBIs, and five runs scored. He also posted a .700 slugging percentage and a .429 on-base percentage over the four-game stretch. He did all this in a week in which he started at three different positions – designated hitter, left field, and right field.

The third-year Chant scored a run in all four games for the Chants on the week and extended his hitting streak to seven-straight games, having hit safely in every game this season.

After scoring one run in the 4-1 12-inning win over No. 16 Wake Forest in the midweek game, Lucky went 7-for-14 with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored in the weekend sweep of the CCU Baseball Tournament with wins over Bryant, #23 West Virginia, and Kennesaw State.

He leads the 5-2 Chants on the season in hitting (.382), home runs (3), total bases (22), hits (12), and runs scored (10), and is second in RBIs (7) while hitting first in the batting order.

The conference honor is the first of his career.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics