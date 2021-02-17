CCU’s Parker Chavers named NCWBA preseason All-American

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Parker Chavers continues to bring in the preseason accolades prior to the 2021 season, as he was named to the 2021 NCBWA Division I Preseason All-America second team, it was announced by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Wednesday.

Tabbed a Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason third-team All-American and a Collegiate Baseball 2021 Preseason All-America first team selection earlier this preseason, Chavers was also voted to the preseason All-Sun Belt team by the league’s coaches.

Chavers, who was a 2020 Baseball America, Perfect Game, and D1 Baseball Preseason All-American last year before the 2020 season, missed the abbreviated 2020 spring slate while recovering from offseason surgery.

In 2019, Chavers played in and started 57 games on the season, missing six games due to an injury. He hit .316 with 15 home runs, four triples, nine doubles, 54 RBIs, and 54 runs scored on the year, while also posting a team-high .612 slugging percentage, an on-base percentage of .435, and swiped 10 stolen bases on the year.

The Alabama native ranked second in the Sun Belt in triples (4), third in slugging percentage (.612), fourth in home runs (15), sixth in total bases (128), fifth in walks (39), seventh in RBIs (54), and 10th in runs scored (54). He hit .323 with five home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 18 RBIs, and 23 runs scored in 25 conference games while also recording a .634 slugging percentage in Sun Belt play.

Chavers also totaled 16 multi-hit games and was second on the team with 18 multi-RBI games, which included a career-high five-hit game twice and a career-high five RBIs versus Michigan State.

A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, earning first team honors in 2019 and second team accolades in 2018, Chavers was a 2019 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second team member his sophomore season after earning Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, and D1Baseball Freshman All-America honors in 2018.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics