CONWAY, S.C – Coastal Carolina University’s Seth Taylor has been selected for the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship as announced by the NCAA Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor was selected to play in the Salem Regional which will be hosted by Clemson University at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, S.C., scheduled for May 15-17.

He finished the season with six rounds in the 60s and a total of 19 rounds of par or better scoring. He finished the season with a 71.74 scoring average, which was seventh in the conference, and is the fourth-best single-season scoring average in the history of the program.

Taylor’s 73.14 career scoring average is also the fourth-best in program history, trailing only Zach Taylor (71.66), Dustin Johnson (72.26), and Alvaro Velasco (72.77).

Zach Taylor (no relation) was the last Chanticleer to play as an individual in a NCAA Regional. He participated in the 2019 Myrtle Beach Regional and then again in 2020 at the Noblesville Regional.