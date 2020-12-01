CCU’s Silas Kelly named to comeback player of the year watch list for 2020

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly has been added to the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization released today.
Kelly, who was injured in the second game of the season last year at Kansas (Sept. 7, 2019), leads the team with 67 tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, and an interception this year. He has totaled 8.0 tackles in six of the Chants’ nine games this season, including a career-high 12 tackles in the home win over South Alabama (Nov. 7).
The updated watch list includes 42 college football student-athletes from 37 different schools. This season, two watch lists of Division 1 football student-athletes playing in the fall are being issued before the award semi-finalists are announced in mid-December. The three winners will be announced timed with the 2020-21 PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl, held on Jan. 2, 2021.
The updated watch list includes the following breakdown per conference: American Athletic Conference (2), Atlantic Coast Conference (5), Big 12 (3), Big Ten (4), Conference USA (3), Independent (2), Mid-American (5), Mountain West (1), Pac-12 (3), Southeastern Conference (8), and Sun Belt (6).
