CCU’s Tarron Jackson and Grayson McCall earn Sun Belt player of the week honors

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina football redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week while teammate and redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Jackson helped to set the tone for the Chanticleers defensively in the 51-0 win over Georgia State last week. Jackson was second on the team with four tackles. He also had 1.0 sack, a quarterback hurry that led to an interception, and forced two fumbles.

The defense, which was only on the field for 40 total plays in the win, held GSU to just 106 total yards, 76 rushing and 30 passing, posted six three-and-outs, forced six punts, and caused two turnovers. In fact, GSU had negative yards for four of its 11 offensive series in the contest.

After missing the Georgia Southern contest two weeks ago due to a shoulder injury, McCall looked more than 100 percent in his return last week in the win at Georgia State. He was 18-of-24 for 254 yards and four touchdowns through the air and ran six times for 15 yards and a score.

In just his fifth career start, he was responsible for five touchdowns, which matched the five first downs by the Panthers for the whole game.

In his five games this year, he has thrown for two touchdowns or more in all five games, including a career-high four touchdowns twice. He has also thrown for 250 yards or more three times and has thrown for over 1,000 career yards just this season, which ranks 10th all-time in CCU history.

No. 15/16 Coastal Carolina (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) will return home to host South Alabama (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET. The Homecoming contest will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

