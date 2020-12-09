CCU’s Tarron Jackson named Nagurski Trophy finalist

DALLAS – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson has been named one of five finalists for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, honoring the National Defensive Player of the Year the Football Writers Association of America announced today.

A 2020 Bednarik Award semifinalist and 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee, Jackson leads the Chanticleers’ defense this season with 8.5 sacks, which also ranks second in the Sun Belt, and 12.5 tackles-for-loss despite being double-teamed all season long. He also leads the team with 16 quarterback hurries, is fifth in total tackles with 46, and ranks second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles.

A three-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week award and one-time Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week recipient this year, Jackson has also been named to the Ted Hendricks and Lott IMPACT award watch lists and was named a 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award candidate and William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist.

Jackson is Coastal’s single-season leader in sacks with 10.0 last season and is the Chanticleers’ all-time career leader in sacks (26.5), yards lost from sacks (176), tackles-for-loss (43.0), yards lost from tackles-for-loss (214), and quarterback hurries (32).

Coastal is 10-0, the best start ever by a Sun Belt Conference football team, and won the Sun Belt East Division Championship title in only their fourth year in the league.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics