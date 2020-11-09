CCU’s Tarron Jackson tabbed as Sun Belt player of the week again

NEW ORLEANS – For the second-straight week, defensive end Tarron Jackson was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

The redshirt senior co-captain led the defense that allowed just six points and 336 total yards while totaling five sacks, eight tackles-for-loss, and forced two fumbles in the home win over South Alabama last Saturday night. Jackson finished with 10 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, and two quarterback hurries.

CCU’s defense has not allowed a touchdown over the last 10 quarters, two-plus games, and has been key in CCU going 7-0 to start this season, matching Appalachian State’s 7-0 start last season as the best record to start a season in Sun Belt history.

Courtesy – CCU Athletics