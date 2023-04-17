TUCSON, Ariz. – Coastal Carolina junior pitcher Teddy Sharkey was one of 11 NCAA Division I baseball student-athletes to be named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week powered by Diamond Sports for his play last week.

Sharkey was nearly unhittable in his two outings, going 1-0 with a save for the Chants, who went 3-2 overall on the week. The CCU closer pitched 6.0-scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 hitters.

In his first outing out of the bullpen, he fired 2.1-scoreless innings, striking out five to pick up his sixth save of the year. He then topped that performance with a career-best outing at ODU on Sunday, throwing a career-high 3.2 innings with just one hit and a career-high eight strikeouts to pick up the win in the 4-2 extra-inning victory.

Sharkey helped the Chants take the series over ODU and win their 11th-straight SBC series dating back to last year.

Coastal (23-11, 11-4 Sun Belt) will step out of conference play to host the College of Charleston (22-13, 12-6 CAA) on Tuesday, April 18, at 6pm. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.