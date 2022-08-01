CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina left-handed power hitter Tyler Johnson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Tigers organization.

This past season, Johnson was an All-Sun Belt second-team pick. He led the Chanticleers hitting .357 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 61 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. He also posted a team-best .754 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage over 52 games played.



In his two years as a Chant, the Arkansas native hit .301 with 21 home runs, 14 doubles, 68 RBIs, and 50 runs scored. He posted a .623 career slugging percentage and a .422 on-base percentage over 79 games played.



This summer, Johnson was leading the Cape Cod League in home runs and ranked in the top 15 in RBIs, doubles, and batting average before signing.