Chadwell added to “Bear” Bryant coach of the year watch list

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina third-year head coach Jamey Chadwell has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watch list, it was announced today.
Chadwell has led his Chanticleers to a historical season in the program’s young Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history, as CCU is off to a 7-0 start for the first time since moving to the FBS level full-time in 2017. The 7-0 start is tied for the best start by a Sun Belt program football team in the conference’s history and third-best start in CCU’s football history.
The Chanticleers also made history by breaking into both the FBS Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today for the first time in program history on Oct. 18, and have been voted as high as No. 15 nationally which is the highest national ranking ever by a Sun Belt football team.
This season, coach Chadwell has guided the Chants to a Power 5 win over Kansas in the season opener on Sept. 12, the program’s second-ever win over a Power 5 opponent, and led CCU to its first-ever win over an FBS nationally-ranked top 25 opponent in No. 21 Louisiana on Oct. 14.
Coach Bryant was a leader, both on and off the field. He possessed the ability to inspire, the patience to teach, and the gift of leadership. The Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award salutes those coaches who have reached that same high standard of excellence.
Coach of the Year Watch List
Tom Allen, Indiana
Matt Campbell, Iowa State
Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina
Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
Mario Cristobal, Oregon
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Manny Diaz, Miami
Karl Dorrell, Colorado
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Clay Helton, Southern California
Tom Herman, Texas
Doc Holliday, Marshall
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Dan Mullen, Florida
Jay Norvell, Nevada
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
Nick Saban, Alabama
Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Courtesy – CCU Athletic Department