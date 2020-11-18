Chadwell added to “Bear” Bryant coach of the year watch list

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina third-year head coach Jamey Chadwell has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watch list, it was announced today.

Chadwell has led his Chanticleers to a historical season in the program’s young Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history, as CCU is off to a 7-0 start for the first time since moving to the FBS level full-time in 2017. The 7-0 start is tied for the best start by a Sun Belt program football team in the conference’s history and third-best start in CCU’s football history.

The Chanticleers also made history by breaking into both the FBS Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today for the first time in program history on Oct. 18, and have been voted as high as No. 15 nationally which is the highest national ranking ever by a Sun Belt football team.

This season, coach Chadwell has guided the Chants to a Power 5 win over Kansas in the season opener on Sept. 12, the program’s second-ever win over a Power 5 opponent, and led CCU to its first-ever win over an FBS nationally-ranked top 25 opponent in No. 21 Louisiana on Oct. 14.

Coach Bryant was a leader, both on and off the field. He possessed the ability to inspire, the patience to teach, and the gift of leadership. The Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award salutes those coaches who have reached that same high standard of excellence.

Coach of the Year Watch List

Tom Allen, Indiana

Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Manny Diaz, Miami

Karl Dorrell, Colorado

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Clay Helton, Southern California

Tom Herman, Texas

Doc Holliday, Marshall

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Dan Mullen, Florida

Jay Norvell, Nevada

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Nick Saban, Alabama

Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Courtesy – CCU Athletic Department

