CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coming off an 8-5 season and a win over San Jose State in the Hawai’i Bowl, Coastal Carolina University will face three first-time opponents in the 2024 football season.

The Chanticleers’ new foes will include William & Mary at home on Sept. 7, Temple on the road on Sept. 14 and the University of Virginia at home on Sept. 21, the university announced Thursday. CCU had been scheduled to visit Virginia in November 2022, but the game was canceled after three Virginia players died in a campus shooting.

The 2024 campaign will feature 12 regular-season games, including home games against Sun Belt Conference foes Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, and Old Dominion.

CCU will open the season on Aug. 31 on the road against Jacksonville State. The Chanticleers will play conference road games against Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Troy.

The dates for conference games and all kickoff times will be announced later this spring. Season ticket information for 2024 will be announced soon.