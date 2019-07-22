Chanticleers Ready for 2019 Sun Belt Football Media Day

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football returns to New Orleans and Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Sunday and Monday, July 21-22, for the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day. New Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell will be joined by offensive lineman Trey Carter and defensive end Tarron Jackson for the conference’s annual football kickoff event.The event officially kicks off Sunday evening as student-athletes, coaches, media members, and athletic administration officials will participate in a traditional Fais Do-Do with famous Louisiana seafood and an authentic Zydeco music experience.The Chanticleers’ media day on Monday is slated to begin with coach Chadwell starting the day off on radio row with ESPN1420 Lafayette at 10 a.m. ET followed by an interview with the South Alabama Radio Network at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Coach Chadwell will then join Matt Stewart and John Gregory live on ESPN3 at 11:05 a.m. ET, before being joined by both Carter and Jackson at the official podium at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Coastal football’s Twitter (@CoastalFootball) and Instagram (@coastalfootball) pages will have complete behind the scenes coverage throughout the day with additional interviews by the Chanticleer Sports Network’s Joe Cashion and Layne Harris.
The Chants open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at home versus Eastern Michigan, a 2018 bowl team. Tickets are available at http://www.goccusports.com/FB2019seasontickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499.
Coastal’s Complete Sun Belt Football Media Day Schedule
9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET – Commissioner Address
10 a.m. ET – ESPN1420 Lafayette Radio
10:30 a.m. ET – South Alabama Radio Network
11:05 a.m. ET – LIVE on ESPN3 Main Desk with Matt Stewart and John Gregory
11:30 a.m. ET – 11:55 a.m. ET – Open Media Session (Chadwell, Carter and Jackson)
12:00 p.m. ET – Chadwell – Sun Belt Studio A
12:00 p.m. ET – Jackson – Sun Belt Studio A
12:30 p.m. ET – Carter – Sun Belt Studio B
1:15 p.m. ET – Georgia Southern Sports Network
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET – Media Availability (one-on-one interviews)